Dagskrá Mateyjar tilbúin

Wednesday 7th of September

17:00 -18:30

Opening of the festival at Vestmannaeyjar Folk Museum:

Local musicians play local music.

Presentation and taste of food products by Grimur kokkur, VSV seafood, Aldingróður and Brothers Brewery. Launching of the new beer “Okkar eigin hvönn by Brothers Brewery”.

Formal opening of the festival by mayor Íris Róbertsdóttir.

Coastal community of Vestmannaeyjar

Frosti Gíslason

The benefits of a longer tourism season for the community.

Berglind Sigmarsdóttir

Idealogy of the seafood festival, and the raw material,

Gísli Matthías Auðunsson

Chefs introduction

Introductions of the chefs, dishes and restaurants.

Art exhibition “Women in the fishing industry”

Gíslína Dögg Bjarkadóttir

Selected artwork owned by Vestmannaeyjar Art museum, that show women in fishing industry are selected and exhibited