Dagatal fyrir bragðlaukana: “eyru” dumplings (með kjöti)

Mix the boiled meat and onions and work well in a food processor. Season with salt, pepper, and marjoram spice. Add 100 ml of hot vegetable broth and mix well. Then the filling is ready.

Dough:

Put flour, eggs, salt and butter in a bowl and stir. Then add water slowly. Knead the dough well, then put cling film over the dough and allow it to rest for 30min.

Then divide the day into 4 parts, take one part of the dough and start flattening out with a rolling pin until the dough is very thin. Use a glass to cut out circles from the dough. Take one circle, stretch it a little with your fingers and put one teaspoon of filling in the middle. Then you break the dough in half and press the ends together. Then you end up with a crescent like this with a filling, and then you take the ends of the crescent and press together. Then the "Ears" dumplings are ready.

To boil them need to boil water in a large pot, put salt in the water. Put some dumplings in boiling water, stir regularly in the water, after 2-3 minutes dumplings should come to the surface then you can take them out of the water. Rinse dumplings with cold water and put a little oil over so they do not stick together.

"Ears" of dumplings or Uszka are eaten with beetroot soup.