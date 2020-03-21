Further restrictions due to Covid 19

Further restrictions on mass gatherings in Vestmannaeyjar includes the following activities:

Conferences, conventions, meetings etc.

Events, inter alia concerts, theaters, movie theaters, sports events and private parties

Religious events, due to funerals, weddings, confirmations etc.

Other similar events consisting 10 individuals or more. Furthermore, it shall be ensured that in all workplaces and other entities, no more than 10 individuals are present in the same space at the same time, such as restaurants, canteens, cafes and shops.

Public access to Sport facilities, gyms, bars and nightclubs, slot machines and museums.

Operation where proximity is close, such as hair saloons, beauty saloons, massage parlours and similar operations.

Physiotherapy, except in case of really important rehabilitation. In such cases strong conditions on hygiene and protection applies.

All sports activities for children and adults where distance is less than 2 meters between individuals and any joint equipment or accommodation is to be shared.

These measures will take place on the Saturday 21 Mars 2020 at 18:00.

In some cases the repsective authorities might have to apply further restrictions on quarantine within close group of those who have been diagnosed with the virus.

The abovementioned measures are done in close cooperation with the Icelandic Emergency Authorities (Iceland‘s Chief Epidemiologist and the National Commissioner of the Icelandic Police Department and Civil Protection and Emergency management).

Further annoucements will be published today.

The Crises Authority in Vestmannaeyjar

Komunikat Komitetu Obrony Cywilnej w Vestmannaeyjar 21 marca 2020

Zaostrzone działania w związku z COVID-19

Reguły odnośnie zakazu zgromadzeń w Vestmannaeyjar

W związku z zakazem zgromadzeń na Vestmannaeyjar zabrania się:

Konferencje, fora, spotkania itp.

Rozrywki, takie jak koncerty, pokazy teatralne, filmy, wydarzenia sportowe i prywatne spotkania.

Wszelkiego rodzaju działalność kościelna tj.: pogrzeby, śluby, komunie i inne zgromadzenia religijne

Inne porównywalne wydarzenia z 10 osobami lub więcej. Ponadto należy zagwarantować we wszystkich zakładach pracy, że nie więcej jak 10 osób przebywa w tym samym czasie w jednym pomieszczeniu np.: w restauracjach, stołówkach, kawiarniach, sklepach.

Publiczny dostęp do klubów sportowych, centrów fitness, punktów rozrywki, kasyn, automatów i muzeów.

Zabronione są zajęcia, w których bliskość jest wysoka, takie jak fryzjerzy, salon kosmetyczny, salon masażu i inne tego typu zajęcia.

Fizjoterapia, z wyjątkiem przypadku ważnej rehabilitacji, która jest dozwolona pod warunkiem zachowania szczególnych środków sanitarnych

Zajęcia sportowe dla dzieci i dorosłych, gdzie bliskość jest mniejsza niż dwa metry i wspólne korzystanie ze sprzętu.

Zasady te wchodzą w życie od godz. 18:00 sobota 21.03.2020

W niektórych przypadkach będą wdrożone zaostrzone środki bezpieczeństwa odnośnie kwarantanny względem osób z najbliższego otoczenia osób z potwierdzonym zakażeniem. Każdy taki przypadek będzie analizowany indywidualnie.

Powyższe działania wprowadzane są w porozumieniu z Komitetem Obrony Cywilnej Komisarza Policji i lekarzem epidemiologiem.

Kolejne komunikaty zostaną wysłane później w dniu dzisiejszym.

Komitet Obrony Cywilnej